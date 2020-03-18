Two charged with murder in death of Long Co. teenager

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -The Long County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people with murder after an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Omari Alexander.
The Long County Sheriff’s Office has charged Bryan Hopkins, 27, and Michael Williams, 23, with murder. The two are currently awaiting their first appearance and remain in jail.
This investigation is still active. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Long County Sheriff’s Office or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
