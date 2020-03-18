Wednesday: A Warming Trend Continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today begins mostly dry and very comfortable, temperature-wise. Temperatures are in the 60s in most communities; especially along and south of I-16. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon and peaks near 80° by mid-afternoon.
The forecast remains mostly dry today, but isolated showers and storms are possible; mainly west, and inland, of Interstate 95. Whatever develops diminishes this evening as temperatures cool into the 70s, than 60s, this evening.
Temperatures begin in the 60s Thursday morning, but rebound into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky.
The forecast remains very warm and mostly dry through the end of the work-week and into the start of the weekend. Saturday features warm weather with a very late-day chance of spotty rain that lingers into early Sunday morning.
Cooler weather filters in Sunday into the start of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
