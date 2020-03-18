Wi-Fi being offered to those in need in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The RV parking lot at the Bulloch County Ag Arena is now a giant internet cafe for people if they don’t have internet access.
Bulloch Solutions will have wireless internet at the Ag Arena and other locations for people who don't have internet at home. In addition to here, they'll offer it at the Newman Center Pavilion in Brooklet and the company's switching office in Portal.
Company leaders say the idea started Tuesday to help people cut off from the internet by school and business closings.
“We're working as fast as possible to get the deployment out. We expect to have several sites up today for testing,” General Manager John Scott said.
He says they're adding more locations in the next few days.
Scott stressed this isn’t their company doing this alone. They’ve teamed with the Statesboro Blue Mile, Georgia Technologies to get this location and others up and running.
