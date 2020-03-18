Brent Cobb Performs “Keep ‘Em on They Toes”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Any father will tell you that each of his children has had a profound impact on his life. Songwriter-singer Brent Cobb is no exception. The birth of his son inspired Cobb and his wife to write “Keep 'Em on They Toes.”
The Ellaville, Georgia native has written songs for country stars like Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert in addition to his solo career. He performed “Keep 'Em on They Toes” in Savannah’s Madison Square before his concert at Victory North in Savannah.
