Candler County schools keeping kids connected

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - These days it might be easy to take for granted that everybody has a computer or internet. But Candler County school staffs are helping kids stay connected through this, even away from school.
Allen Lanier sat at the door of the school, passing out cyber lifelines in the form of Chromebooks.
“Around 400 devices have been sent home for students so far. That's a little more than we had thought of,” Lanier said.
Lanier says they're for schoolwork only and still have the web monitors they would have on campus. School leaders they're delivering learning as well as meals during this period.
“This isn't like a hurricane where we go home for 3-4 days and come back when it’s over. We don't know how long this will last,” Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear.
They're grateful to Metter's Pineland Telephone for setting up Wi-Fi in the downtown park and at the company's five remote stations in the county.
“In our rural area, transportation is not always available for students. Public transportation isn't available, period,” Amy Harrelson, with Pineland Telephone, said.
For moms like Nicole Givens, getting a Chromebook for each child beats rationing time on the home computer.
“I’m very grateful that we can check out these devices,” Givens said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.