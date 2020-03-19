Effingham Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms an Effingham County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person is currently hospitalized and their source of exposure is unknown. Effingham Hospital added that the patient was not tested and is not being treated at their hospital.
Coastal Health District epidemiologists are gathering more information which can be used to notify others who may have had close contact with the individual. This is the third resident in the Coastal Health District to test positive.
The Georgia Department of Public Health also addressed people wanting to get tested in their latest release. Widespread community testing is not yet available. They say testing must be prioritized, as testing capacity and medical supplies are limited. Priority individuals include:
- Persons 65 and older
- Those with chronic, underlying health conditions
- Those who live in a long-term care facility like an assisted living facility or nursing home
- Those serving on the front lines as a healthcare worker, first responder, long-term care facility staffer, or law enforcement officer.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.