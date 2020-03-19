Essential item stolen from United EMS ambulance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People across the country are stocking up on food, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and more.
Now one emergency services company here at home says someone broke into one of its ambulances and stole an item that’s essential for helping those in need.
United EMS says during times like these, they’re warning employees to be careful when going in and out of emergency vehicles.
Tuesday, an emergency crew stepped out of their ambulance to take a patient inside a local hospital. However, when they got back into the vehicle, they noticed something was gone.
“The bottle of wipes that we use to wipe down and disinfect our stretcher was missing,” said Chief Operations Officer Cal Rich.
Rich says something like this rarely happens. But he believes because of the lack of supplies in some stores around the U.S., people are resorting to things like this to get items that are no longer on the shelves.
“When stores are out of stock and they’re not able to obtain these items in other ways, they’re going to resort to just grabbing them where they see them.”
Rich says they’re prepping for potential COVID-19 cases now, and they didn’t have to go through multiple suppliers to get what they need until a couple weeks ago.
“Our suppliers are also out of stock so what we have is all that we have and in order to do our mission and take care of people.”
For now, he’s told his crews to watch their backs. And if this happens again, he’s concerned they won’t have any supplies left.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.