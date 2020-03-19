Fort Stewart taking coronavirus precautions

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve heard a lot about how life for the general public has changed during the coronavirus epidemic. But what about life for the military - particularly those living on Post at Fort Stewart?
We talked with Kevin Larson who is the Chief of Public Communications for Fort Stewart. He says what’s playing out for most of us also applies to those on Post and base.
He did emphasize that at this point there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Fort Stewart or Hunter Army Airfield.
So far he says a very small number of COVID-19 tests have been done at Winn Army Community Hospital. The results of those tests are still pending.
Also, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, both installations have enacted what is called “Enhanced Force Health Protection Measures.”
Those measures include: limiting large gatherings, practicing social distancing, only take out is allowed at restaurants on base and post, local travel restrictions are in place and so are reduced hours at commissaries to allow time to restock and sanitize.
Also all federally operated schools for children are closed until further notice.
We did ask what the process is for the reporting of those COVID-19 test results being done at Winn Army. And we have not heard back. Some hospitals in Georgia have reported results.
Of course, the Georgia Department of Public Health does require that those tests results go to the state where they are also reported. It’s something we are closely following.
