Glynn Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Glynn County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Coastal Health District Wednesday night.
They say the person is recovering at home. The source of their exposure is unknown.
“This is not the news we wanted to hear, but it is not unexpected,” says Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District which includes the Glynn County Health Department. “We have been preparing for this. Our hospitals and healthcare providers have been preparing for this.”
This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident of the Coastal Health District.
The Georgia Department of Public Health releases updates everyday at noon. As of Wednesdays update, there were 197 cases of Coronavirus. So far four people in Georgia have died.
