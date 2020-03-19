Gov. Brian Kemp gives update on COVID-19 in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on COVID-19 in the state on Thursday afternoon.
You can contact Georgia’s COVID-19 hotline for more information at 1.844.442.2681.
Governor Brian Kemp announced Georgia has received an official statewide disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration. This declaration will provide assistance in the form of SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans to impacted small businesses in all 159 counties in Georgia.
You can find more information on their website.
