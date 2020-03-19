Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney extended Reid's deal in February of 2019 and gave him a $9 million signing bonus. The decision to release Reid means the Panthers will be on the hook for $5 million in dead money. The Panthers re-signed safety Tre Boston to a three-year, $18 million contract on Tuesday. They also agreed to terms with free agent safety Juston Burris from the Browns earlier this week.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.
UNDATED (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus will deprive college basketball fans of what could have been some marquee matchups. Another duel between Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Marquette's Markus Howard could have been epic. Arizona State's Danny Hurley facing Duke and Coach K could have been a fun chess match to watch. A senior point guard duel between Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Oregon's Payton Pritchard will never happen.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater is replacing Cam Newton as the Panthers quarterback. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with Bridgewater, who was an unrestricted free agent. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal cannot be made announced until the start of the league year. The Panthers announced earlier in the day they are parting ways with Newton, who has been with the team since 2011.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina is No. 1 in the final Associated Press women's basketball poll of the season for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes and No. 2 Oregon got the other four. Baylor, Maryland and UConn round out the top five. The AP has always released its final poll of the season before the start of the NCAA Tournament, which has been canceled because of the virus pandemic. Louisville, Stanford, N.C. State, Mississippi State and UCLA round out the top 10.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has vowed to reschedule the seven Cup Series events already postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Figuring out how to cram the events and the All-Star race into the crowded 36-race schedule is potentially difficult. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the series has no specifics on how it is moving forward. He says he wants the postponed races rescheduled before the playoffs begin in September. Phelps also isn't sure how NASCAR can prevent huge financial losses to teams during the layoff.