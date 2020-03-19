How to see the ISS tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be a great way to “social distance” tonight. The International Space Station will be visible over the South Carolina Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Thursday evening.
The ISS will be visible across the Southeast, specially appearing over the Southwest horizon at 8:06 p.m. and disappearing six minutes to the northeast.
It is visible to the naked eye and will look like a fast-moving plane without blinking lights.
The weather is cooperating too, skies should be mostly clear. You can see the hour-by-hour forecast here.
It is not uncommon for the International Space Station to be visible, but tonight, it will fly almost directly overhead.
Fun Facts:
- The ISS is the third brightest object in the night sky.
- The ISS travels five miles per second and takes 90 minutes to orbit the earth.
- 239 people from 19 countries have visited the ISS.
- The ISS is 357 feet long, about the same size as a football field if you include the end zones!
To find out when the ISS is visible in the future, you can look up your city’s information here.
And here’s a cool feature - you can watch NASA Live: Earth Views from the Space Station anytime on NASA’s YouTube channel:
