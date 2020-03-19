Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Earlier this month, the South Carolina House passed a budget that spent nearly $2 billion in additional money on raises for teachers, security upgrades at prisons and tax breaks. Thanks to the coronavirus, less than a week later, that $10 billion budget is likely worthless. The Senate says it will start nearly from scratch when it takes up the budget after returning from a break over the virus. House Speaker Jay Lucas says his members understand the unprecedented changes and will review the Senate's work as always. The last time the state faced financial problems like this was the Great Recession of 2008.