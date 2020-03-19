Live Oak Libraries offer online services while they’re closed to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Live Oak Public Libraries is just one of many organizations shutting their doors amidst the spread of the coronavirus.
But, even though you can’t go inside the library right now, you can still bring library resources inside your home.
“We have online resources available 24-7 and we’re really ramping those up during this time,” Live Oak Libraries Executive Director David Singleton said.
Expanding their services that provide e-books, e-audio and video like “RB Digital” and “Hoopla." That’s not all their website has to offer.
Whether you want to learn something new.
“We have a product called Mango languages so, about 70 languages you can learn,” Singleton said.
Stay sharp on information you already know.
“If you’re studying for the SAT or LSAT or GED or ASVAB or whatever it is you can find tests there,” Singleton adds.
Maybe find ways to manage your business during a trying time.
“If you’re a business owner looking for ways to grow your business, we have resources like A to Z databases for example.”
Or perhaps you’re still trying to figure out this whole homeschooling thing.
“Things like tumble books early learning based, early literacy based so they’re actually learning something and then I think it also helps the parents understand the early learning process so they can apply some of those things.”
There’s truly something for everyone.
So, even though the library may seem quiet right now, it’s just as alive as ever.
“Wherever you are the library can help you get to the next place you want to be,” Singleton said.
Even if that next place is just an imaginary escape into a world outside your own home.
