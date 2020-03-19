Lowcountry DHEC Director talks about local COVID-19 cases

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County was one of the first counties in South Carolina to start testing residents for coronavirus. But according to DHEC, those numbers are still growing every day.
“The cases that we do know of, the contact, they are travel related,” said DHEC Lowcountry Director Taylor Lee.
Beaufort County’s now seven coronavirus cases are in quarantine, but the Department of Public Health doesn’t know how many people were exposed before they were.
“That’s really unknown. We are testing, or the testing protocol is, for those exhibiting symptoms.”
Despite the mystery, the department does not believe Beaufort County should be scared.
“The possibility of contracting this disease is low for the area.”
They encourage social distancing and quarantining of others.
“Quarantining really separates the movement of people who were exposed.”
But they do think it will get worse before it gets better.
“I would expect we are going to see some more cases.”
Despite the expected spike, the department believes the Lowcountry is doing a good job in isolating themselves to prevent the spread of this virus.
“But I think all the precautions we are taking now, community, county, statewide, nationwide precautions is truly going to dampen the spread of the virus.”
