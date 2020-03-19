Lyons prom store being impacted by COVID-19

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - While everyone is feeling the impact of coronavirus, many small businesses are doing what they can to stay afloat.
It’s prom season and one local prom store owner is keeping her doors open, but she’s taking all of the necessary precautions to keep her employees and her customers safe.
Business owners all over are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. G. Marie’s Formal Boutique is not an exception. Store owner, Ginger Russell, says March is typically the busiest month.
However, with proms and pageants being postponed, the foot traffic is minimal. She says since jewelry, shoes, gowns and tuxedos are tried on daily, keeping her store disinfected is always her priority.
She says making the right decisions amidst the unknown has been the hardest part.
“We have eight dressing rooms and they’re usually packed and we have a huge waiting line. As a store owner my main concern is to do the best thing for my customer and to do the best thing for my company and finding that happy medium has been the challenge.”
During this time, Ginger Russell says she’s staying positive and using the time to take inventory and do other things around the store that she doesn’t always have time to do.
