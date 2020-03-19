McMaster, health officials to hold Thursday afternoon briefing on COVID-19 in S.C.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on the state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
McMaster will be joined by state public health officials at 4:30 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State had risen by 13 to a total of 60. Ten of those cases are in the Lowcountry counties of Charleston and Beaufort, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A total of 643 tests have been conducted, with 583 coming back negative, the agency said.
Earlier Thursday, Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced its third positive case. The patient “is in isolation in stable condition” and that employees who took care of the patient are being notified, spokesman Andy Lyons said.
“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our neighbors, friends and family.”
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
- washing your hands frequently
- Covering your cough
- Staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings
- Appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.
For general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.
