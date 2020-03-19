Montgomery Co. teachers distributing food to students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last few days lunches have been delivered to students all over the county.
Every day, Montgomery County school buses full of teachers are making their way to feed students and their families.
At each stop, the lunch bags are counted, milk is grabbed and kids walk away with lunch and the next day’s breakfast.
“When you go into teaching that’s what you’re wanting to do is help students, serve students and right now this is the only way we can be helpful to them,” said third grade teacher Kim Yawn.
Hundreds of students are being served daily.
“It’s relief. To me it’s a big relief because they’re not going to get it if they don’t go to school because they have no one here to take care of them,” said parent James Wesley.
Parent, James Wesley says he’s taken time off of work for the week to be home with his daughter, but he will have to go back to work soon.
“I think the kids need it most of all because the parents still have to work.”
It’s a feeling of gratitude for many.
“They don’t have to do it, but they want to make sure that all of these children have food and that’s amazing,” said parent Hannah Autry.
Third grade teacher, Kim Yawn says she told her students before they left that she wasn’t sure when she’d see them again. Making these deliveries is shedding some light on a seemingly dark situation.
“It gave me some relief just to know that their life is still normal. They’re still ok and they’re still, you know, excited to see the bus come. I think they’re wanting to see us.”
Staff are taking precautions when making deliveries, by wearing gloves and keeping their distance, even though a hug would feel good right about now.
“It’s hard not to go over and say ‘hey how are you doing’ and give them a big hug or pat on the back.”
Teachers and staff will continue to deliver these meals each day until school is back in session. People can also come to both the high school and elementary school to pick up the meals.
Meals will not be delivered Friday because it was a scheduled day off already. Meals will also not be delivered over spring break.
