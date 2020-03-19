New technology helping keep Savannah officers safe, connected amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Those who keep our communities safe are adjusting to new norms. While some close interaction with the public is unavoidable, the Savannah Police Department is finding ways to limit officer-to-officer contact.
Chief Roy Minter touched on this at a city coronavirus response meeting earlier this week, how they're finding ways for their officers to practice a little more social distancing. Thanks to new technology, that effort can now start at the beginning of each shift.
Normally, officers would file into a patrol briefing at the beginning of a shift to get all the information they needed to start the day. But now, and until concerns over COVID-19 calm, the patrol room chairs will for the most part sit empty.
Taking the place of these meetings is a new technology platform called SmartForce. It not only will allow officers to share information to keep the community safe, it'll allow department leaders to pass along constantly developing information and guidelines regarding COVID-19.
"Different precautions they need to be taking, different operational changes that we're taking. The chief put out a video message through SmartForce that all the officers had access to. So just again, another way that we're leveraging this platform to communicate department-wide,” SPD Technology Unit Lt. Max Nowinsky said.
SmartForce has its first big test over St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The lieutenant will tell us how it performed on THE News at 11.
