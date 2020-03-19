Patient at Memorial Health tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A patient at Memorial University Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials confirmed on Thursday.
According to a news release from Memorial Health, tests came back from a private lab showing one patient had tested positive. The patient has been in isolation since being admitted into the hospital.
The patient that tested positive at Memorial is the patient from Effingham County reported earlier on Thursday.
There is a total of three confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Health District.
