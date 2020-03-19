Savannah Bananas 2020 season going on as planned

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the owners of the Savannah Bananas, Jesse and Emily Cole, gave an update on their upcoming season in light of the coronavirus.
According to the Coles, they met with other team owners, the league commissioner and owner of the league Wednesday to discuss how best to handle the 2020 season.
After the meeting it was decided the season will go on as planned. That means opening night for the Bananas is still set for May 28.
Of course, this is a developing situation and they will adjust if needed.
For now though, they felt the season was too far away to make any firm decision to cancel or postpone.
The Coles also mentioned possibly finding a way to celebrate local high school baseball and softball teams who had their seasons cut short this year but nothing is official yet.
