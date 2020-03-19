Savannah mayor issues emergency declaration closing gyms, restricting restaurant capacity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has issued an emergency declaration to try to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in the city.
All bars and night clubs that do not serve food will be closed. All gyms, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, and arcades will also be closed.
All establishments that do serve food must reduce capacity by at least 50 percent. These locations can offer food via drive-thru or takeout options.
Funerals of more than 10 mourners are encouraged to postpone or have graveside services.
All guided tours must cease.
All metered parking in city limits will be free for one hour.
The emergency declaration goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
City council will have the option to approve or recend the declaration at the next council meeting on Thursday, March 26.
You can read the full declaration below:
