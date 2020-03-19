SCI in need of volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry continue to feel the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic, including Senior Citizens, Inc.
Seniors are the most vulnerable when it comes to the virus, and SCI is trying to continue serving them in a safe way and they need the public’s help.
SCI President Patti Lyons says Meals on Wheels is an essential service. She says they deliver meals to older adults who are unable to cook for themselves.
In order to provide the service, SCI needs volunteers to help deliver these meals.
On any given day, SCI says they need around 47 volunteers to run the routes around the Greater Savannah area.
On Tuesday, SCI had 18 volunteers call out. The president says many of the volunteers are older adults and she understands they need to stay at home and away from others. But she's hoping younger volunteers will step up and help out.
"These are unusual times and worrisome times. We are hoping we are doing the right thing. We are hoping we are doing all we can. We are losing our volunteers and I understand, but we are doing the best we can to make sure our clients and volunteers are protected," said Patti Lyons, Senior Citizens Inc.
Due to the virus, SCI has changed its protocol when it comes to delivering the meals. Volunteers are bagging the meals up and then the other volunteers place them around the doorknob and knock. They then keep a distance from the door and wait until the senior open it to retrieve the food to ask if they are doing OK.
If you are interested, call Senior Citizens, Inc. at 912-236-0363 and let them know you’d like to volunteer.
