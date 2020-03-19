South Carolina’s unemployment agency experiencing ‘unprecedented levels’ of calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said it is working as quickly as possible to help those seeking unemployment benefits as many businesses close during the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency said it is currently experiencing unprecedented levels of calls and user activity in its benefits self-service portals.
RELATED LINK | South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
Department officials said that the system where employers and workers seek unemployment benefits is working, but because of the overwhelming number of people applying, there may be some challenges accessing the system.
The agency said if people are not able to complete their claim, they are asking people to try again.
“We understand this is a very trying time for people of South Carolina, and we assure you that our agency is committed to helping everyone as quickly as possible while balancing the safety and well-being of our employees,” the agency said in a statement to WMBF News.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.