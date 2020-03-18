Staying dry and hot to start spring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Spring Equinox is tonight just before midnight; however, it’s feeling more like the middle of May. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport hit 85° at 2 p.m. We’ve got strong High pressure off our coast, which will keep us toasty through Saturday.
A modest sea breeze will keep our islands about 10 degrees cooler. Daybreak Friday expect low to middle 60s with some patchy dense fog and highs approaching 90° in may cities away from the beaches. I'm forecasting 87°; the record is 90°.
Saturday we’ll be tracking a cold front that’ll most likely push through in the evening or overnight with a slight chance of rain, but the best chances should come Sunday as deeper moisture associated with an upper disturbance moves into the area. A few thunderstorms are also possible Sunday, especially in Georgia; we’ll keep a close eye on whether there’s severe potential, which looks low right now. Highs on Sunday should reach the middle 70s.
Saturday will still be warm ahead of the cold front in the middle 80s.
We’ll have a bit of unsettled weather to begin next week with clouds and temperatures more seasonable this time of year, well at least in the low to middle 70s and a 40% chance of rain.
Tuesday more sunshine in the afternoon and that should be the tune through the end of the week with temperatures once again steadily climbing towards 90° by next Friday.
Stay Safe!
JErtle
