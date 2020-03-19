Thursday: Warmer, Drier Weather Continues

CAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy and mild this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Patchy dense fog is possible through the morning commute.
The forecast features warm and mostly dry weather this afternoon. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s in most communities. Some upper 80s are possible well southwest of the Savannah Metro. The forecast remains dry today, under plenty of sunshine.
Friday will be even warmer!
Temperatures are forecast to soar into the mid and upper 80s Friday afternoon. A few spots may reach 90°. The day is forecast to remain dry, after some early morning fog.
A cold front brings spotty rain later Saturday into Sunday - along with slightly cooler weather ahead of another round of warm weather late next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
