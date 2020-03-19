Total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 10 deaths in the state related to COVID-19.
The noon update provided by the state health department on Thursday, March 19 also reports 287 confirmed cases statewide.
The update did not provide where all the deaths occurred or any patient-related information such as age or any other possible health concerns.
The following is a county breakdown of confirmed cases as of the noon Thursday update:
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County
- Fulton - 66
- Cobb - 37
- Bartow - 26
- DeKalb - 22
- Dougherty - 20
- Cherokee - 16
- Gwinnett - 12
- Fayette - 9
- Clarke - 8
- Lowndes - 6
- Floyd - 6
- Clayton - 6
- Hall - 5
- Gordon - 4
- Lee - 3
- Coweta - 3
- Paulding - 3
- Newton - 3
- Forsyth - 3
- Henry - 3
- Early - 2
- Glynn - 2
- Laurens - 2
- Richmond - 2
- Troup - 2
- Rockdale - 1
- Houston - 1
- Charlton - 1
- Whitfield - 1
- Polk - 1
- Columbia - 1
- Barrow - 1
- Bibb - 1
- Peach - 1
- Muscogee - 1
- Unknown - 6
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.