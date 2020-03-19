2020 Vidalia Onion Festival canceled

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 Vidalia Onion Festival has been canceled according to the Festival Committee.
This is due to the increased concern over the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Festival Committee said the following in a release:
“Much thought went into whether we could reschedule, but a multi-event festival like this makes it impossible to find a date that would be feasible for the majority of the events.”
The Vidalia Onion Festival coincides with the beginning of the harvest of the onions.
