WATCH: Duck family gets police escort to Florida lake

Earlier this morning LakelandPD Officer Bailey was on patrol when he noticed a mother duck and her 12 ducklings walking from South Florida Ave down Pine Street towards the station. Since they were in the middle of the street, Officer Bailey pulled his patrol car behind the family to ensure they would safely make it down the street. But, as you will see from the video, they made a few detours and hit a couple of barriers, a tad too big for little webbed feet. Officer Bailey walked alongside the family through each twist and turn, making sure they got to Lake Mirror safe and sound for a cool dip in the water. Even during times of uncertainty, there are always things around us to smile about! Thanks Officer Bailey for taking care of these cuties. City of Lakeland, FL - Government City of Lakeland Parks & Recreation