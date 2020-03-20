Businesses looking at how Savannah’s Declaration of Local Emergency effects them

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For at least two weeks, the business landscape within the City of Savannah will look a lot different.
Mayor Van Johnson signed an order yesterday to declare a local State of Emergency in an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
One way we know businesses in the service industry are trying to make it through the emergency declaration and its restrictions is offering patrons take-out options.
But as far as in-house dining, the State of Emergency will cut the number of patrons allowed inside a restaurant or business that serves food and drink in half.
Bars that don’t serve food will have to close.
Some workout studios are offering up virtual exercise classes to keep tide over clientele while their brick and mortar studios are closed.
One noticeable difference downtown already is the significantly lower number of tours driving around, even though the order doesn’t go into effect until Saturday morning.
At Friday’s news conference, Mayor Van Johnson again pointed out that even though the City has had its share of emergencies due to weather in recent years, there is no playbook for a response to COVID-19.
“We’ve done hurricanes, we know how to do hurricanes. We know we do A, B, C, D, E, you know, we work that out. We know we can evacuate and then folks come back later. There’s nowhere to evacuate to. And so we’re just asking for people to be understanding about that, be patient about that. We’re not perfect. We don’t subscribe to be. And you did not elect perfect people. We’re citizens as well, that are also concerned about our own families, concerned about our own welfare,” said Mayor Johnson.
The declaration is on next Thursday’s city council agenda for confirmation.
