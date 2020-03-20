Caesarstone Technologies donates masks to the Richmond Hill Fire Depatment

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A local business donated a huge surprise to the Richmond Hill Fire Department Thursday.
Caesarstone Technologies donated 500 N95 masks to firefighters. The fire chief says the donation of Personal Protective Equipment means a lot to them, especially during this challenging time.
“We received a call a couple hours ago from Caesarstone, which is a local business here in Richmond Hill, and they were looking to donate 500 of the N 95 masks to us. Obviously, with the situation we’re in today, we were more than happy to accept it. We really appreciate the donation from Caesarstone," said Chief Brendon Greene.
Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville says it will also be receiving a large donation of masks from Caesarstone on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.