Caeserstone donates masks to Liberty Regional Medical Center

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders at Liberty Regional Medical Center say they count a surprise donation as a big blessing.
Caesarstone donated 1000 N-95 masks to the hospital. The masks help protect health care workers from airborne particles and liquid contamination.
Hospital CEO Tammy Mims says they, like many others across the country, have a shortage of those masks.
She says it’s a call she wasn’t expecting.
“We are at a shortage of masks as other hospitals, especially rural hospitals are. Senator Perdue actually had a call today with a lot hospitals, and that’s one of the major items for hospital workers to stay safe.”
Mims says they’ve postponed elective surgeries to make sure there are enough of the masks to go around.
