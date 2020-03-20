Chatham Co. Commission meets to discuss COVID-19 response

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite dozens of other meetings and events being canceled because of coronavirus concerns, Chatham County commissioners met Friday to talk specifics.
“We don’t want to shut our county government in its entirety. We can’t shut our law enforcement, so we have to have staff behind the scenes to support that activity and we also want to keep public works open,” Chatham County Commission Chair Al Scott said.
Scott said they limited the participation of Friday’s meeting and also sat three feet apart because of the coronavirus but are looking at how to meet moving forward. He felt it was necessary the board get an update from the Coastal Health District as the county funds the department nearly $9 million annually.
Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis provided an update on testing, explaining their drive-thru tests in the county are not open to the public. Dr. Davis said their specimen collection kits are so limited they are having to prioritize who gets tested.
“In this day and age, we have documented that we have community, asymptomatic community spread. If you are sick with symptoms that are compatible, but you’re not sick enough to need to be hospitalized, we would recommend that you pretend like you have it and practice good social distancing and personal hygiene,” Dr. Davis said.
Scott did issue a declaration of emergency Monday following the governor, but they have not made any further decisions to limit businesses and more in their municipalities.
“If we think what they are doing is not in the best interest of the county as a whole, we would certainly step in and further exercise our authority to limit the activities of some municipalities, but that’s a last order we don’t want to do that unless we absolutely have to,” Scott said.
During the meeting, Commissioner Jay Jones wanted to make sure the county was spreading their message about coronavirus through all channels especially social media like others.
“CEMA has been doing a good job, department of public health has been doing a good job, but I think we’re not just, we’re not getting enough messaging out there in the community. That’s just an opinion of mine because I am not of that generation who is waiting on a phone call or looking at the news every single day,” Jones said.
County leaders say they are updating their social media, but also letting the department of public health take the lead as the incident commander and supporting them.
