Chatham Co. opens testing site for patients with doctor referral

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County opened their off site testing for Covid-19 Friday.
The off site testing is for patients that have been referred by a doctor with the proper paperwork to be able to get tested for coronavirus. The site is focusing on priority groups right now.
“When they drive in, they have the proper identification, they have to have a PUI number, stands for person under investigation. That will give us the link to our state, database and I can pull that information up, So once they are checked in, they do a lab request to the next tent, a swab is taken and then they are done,” said Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown.
Then it will be four to five days before the test results come back.
