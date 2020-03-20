Coping with stress during the COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As health officials urge the significance of keeping your distance from others, we’re talking to a psychiatrist about how you should be caring for your mental health in addition to your physical health.
Doctors at Memorial Health know people are going through a wide range of emotions right now as we face this global pandemic.
It can bring fear, anxiety and depression, but they don’t want that to overwhelm you.
Dr. Yost at Memorial Health’s Behavioral Health Services says it’s important to be informed about what is going on and what health officials are telling you to do, but not to obsess over the fears.
He says it’s important to focus on what you can control not what you can’t.
What you can control is stopping the spread of the virus by socially distancing yourself, practicing good hygiene and following the CDC guidelines.
Doctors say it is important you check how you are feeling and look out for warning signs that it may be too much.
Some of those include that you can’t stop thinking about coronavirus, you’re losing sleep, have an increased heart rate, are short of breath from anxiousness, and spending a lot of time in bed or inside.
“It is important to listen to your emotions and listen to what your body is telling you to do, but don’t obsess about it. This is an anxious time, there’s no way around that. I liken this to hurricane season where we know something bad, we feel like something bad is coming, we don’t quite know when it’s going to hit, so focus on those things you can control," said Dr. Yost.
While we are called to socially distance we can still communicate. Dr. Yost encourages people to use technology to connect with others, be it video calling, watching Netflix at the same time, or writing letters.
Other good ideas are to mediate, exercise get crafty and so much more. Take time to learn what you might enjoy.
Of course if you are feeling too overwhelmed you need to talk to a doctor especially if your feelings escalate.
Ultimately doctors say don’t try to do it alone, get creative and try to normalize this new normal.
