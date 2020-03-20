Chatham Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19; 13 deaths reported in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has stated there are now 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.
The number of total cases is up to 420 as of the noon, Thursday (3/20) update. One of those cases is the first positive case reported for a Chatham County resident. According to the Coastal Health District, the individual is currently isolated at home, and the source of the exposure is unknown.
This is the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District; there are two in Glynn County, one in Effingham County, and one in Chatham County. The Coastal Health District includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties.
DPH will release COVID-19 numbers twice daily. Once at noon and the second time at 7 p.m.
According to the department, the number of test results reported to DPH is increasing as more labs are able to test for COVID-19.
