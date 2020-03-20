First-year students applying to Georgia Southern will not need SAT, ACT scores due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First-year students applying to Georgia Southern University for the 2020 Summer or Fall semesters will not be required to provide an SAT or ACT score.
The change comes after testing statewide has been changed due to the concern of the spread of COVID-19.
According to the university, students will be admitted with a sufficiently high GPA. Students will also be required to meet all other admission requirements, including satisfactory completion of the Required High School Curriculum and all other requested documentation.
The University System of Georgia approved the requested change.
