Friday: Near-Record Afternoon Warmth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mild, partly cloudy morning with areas of patchy fog.
Under plenty of sun, temperatures warm into the lower 80s by noon and peak in the mid to upper 80s. The forecast remains dry this afternoon and evening as temperatures cool back into the 70s after sunset; 60s overnight tonight.
There is a chance of rain this weekend. Saturday is forecast to be mostly dry. Scattered rain is likely Sunday; especially inland and north of I-16. The forecast turns a bit cooler, with afternoon temps in the 70s, Sunday through Monday and into Tuesday.
The forecast warms back up heading into the middle of next week and could approach 90° by next Friday. Next week should be mostly dry.
Have a great day,
Cutter
