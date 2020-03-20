Glynn Co. declares State of Emergency, closes beaches due to COVID-19

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Board of Commissioners declared a Sate of Emergency for the county on Friday due to COVID-19.
The declaration gives board members decision making authority to suspend ordinances, conduct meetings outside of typical meeting places, direct evacuations or curfews, and exercise other functions and powers during this time.
At this time no curfew is in place.
St. Simons Island beaches, including the pier, will close at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21 until April 13 to correspond with Governor Brian Kemp’s declaration of the Georgia State of Emergency. Jekyll Island beaches and beach restroom facilities will also be closed until further notice.
Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Glynn County Police Department, and Glynn County Public School Police will begin patrols to move beachgoers from the beaches.
The Boad of Commissioners also temporarily amended the alcohol ordinances to allow restaurants to sell unopened bottles of beer and wine for off premises consumption with food takeout orders. Open container laws within vehicles still apply.
For more information, head to the county’s website.
