Hilton Head Island public beaches to close for 60 days

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island public beaches will be closed starting Saturday, March 21 due to concern over the spread of COVID-19.
Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann made the announcement on Friday afternoon. The new rule will go into effect on Saturday morning.
The beaches will remain closed for 60 days. The public will be notified of any changes to that time frame.
“I went to the beach last night for the first time in a long time, and I went to the beach again this morning. It was a very difficult decision. The beach is part of our life and part of my life. It’s something we have to do for the safety and health of our community," said Mayor John McCann.
Other beaches in South Carolina may remain open, but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been ordered to break up crowds that may be gathered there, according to Governor Henry McMaster. He tweeted Friday afternoon asking coastal residents to keep a responsible distance away from other people.
