1 killed in wreck on Hwy. 17 between Kings Ferry Boat Landing, 144

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol and Richmond Hill Police are investigating a fatal wreck in Richmond Hill Thursday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 17 between the Kings Ferry Boat Landing and 144. No details are being released yet, but we do know that 2 vehicles were involved.
One person has died. Officers on the scene did tell us around 9 p.m. that the southbound lanes of traffic would be closed for at least an hour.
We’ll continue to follow the story and bring you the very latest details as they become available.
