Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Some states have postponed their presidential primaries because of the threat of coronavirus. But at least a few Georgia Republicans will get together Saturday in each of more than 100 county conventions to elect delegates. Those delegates will later choose delegates for the Republican National Convention expected to nominate Donald Trump for a second term. It's not that the state GOP is blind to the threat of infection. Leaders are actually discouraging people from coming, saying they're making up delegate slates ahead of time. But state GOP Chairman David Shafer says Republican National Committee lawyers have advised the party it can't scrub the county meetings