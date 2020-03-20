Looking for something to do? Jesup Drive-in still open

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - With the ever-evolving situation of the coronavirus, some people are looking for an escape.
Owners at Jesup Drive-In say, around this time, it’s a struggle getting customers to come here. But just in the past few days, it’s been a different story.
Owners Ralph and Jamie Hickox are offering the drive-in experience seven days a week now, with gates opening at 7 p.m.
“I don’t see a reason for us to need to close because people can actually come and have the entertainment without leaving their car at all," said Ralph.
He’s not kidding. Buy your tickets online, drive up to the box office.
“You can hold your phone up to the glass.”
And you’re admitted.
“For a low price of $5 per person, you can watch two features.”
As for food, buy a food permit to bring in your own, or choose from the many options online.
“The carhop will bring it to your car and hand it through your window.”
The owners say it’s a nice, safe entertainment option they’re seeing many turn to.
“We’ll see you under the stars!”
In an effort to practice social distancing, they’re suggesting customers to buy tickets in advance. That can be done on a computer or a phone. Simply head to their website.
