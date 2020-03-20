Marine stationed in Beaufort tests positive for COVID-19

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A U.S. Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort tested positive for COVID-19.
The Marine tested positive at Beaufort Memorial Hospital on March 17. The Marine had returned from leave in California.
The patient is in isolation at their residence and following the next steps from health officials.
MCAS Beaufort leadership says the base and local public health officials are taking the necessary precautions to prevent a potential outbreak.
