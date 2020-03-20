McIntosh Co. church offering drive-in Easter services

TOWNSEND, Ga. (WTOC) - As many churches move to live streaming services, South Newport Baptist Church in Townsend is making sure its parishioners have a way to worship on Easter Sunday.
In times of stress and uncertainty, that’s when a church really comes together. However, many across the country are having to change their ways.
With Easter Sunday right around the corner, South Newport Baptist Church is getting creative, offering a drive-in service in their parking lot where individuals and families can stay in their car, watch the live stream of the service on an outdoor screen and listen to it on your radio.
Pastor Eric Grissino says it’s important the church offers this type of service, as God created people to be relational, even more so during rough times.
“That’s why people attend to begin with. They can build their relationship with God, and they can also build a relationship with others in their community. Through that, they’re a part of something bigger,” Grissino said.
The first Easter Sunday service starts at 7 a.m., but they recommend getting here at 6:15 a.m.. The second service is at 8 p.m.
