Misdemeanor arrests will not be taken to Chatham County Detention Center as a health precaution

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has issued a protocol that no misdemeanor arrests will be allowed into the jail.
The sheriff’s office states:
- IF YOU COMMIT A MISDEMEANOR OFFENSE YOU WILL STILL BE ARRESTED, AND WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE by the arresting agency and the court system.
- If you have a friend or loved one at the jail, you can use the online service to communicate with them instead of coming in person to our visitation center. The on-site visitation Center is closed until further notice.
- Do not send printed materials to the Chatham County Detention Center. They will be held and not delivered until all COVID-19 threats have been cleared.
The policy change is temporary and only for health concerns of the community.
The Chatham County Detention Center has a medical facility within the jail staffed with nurses and medical professionals. Including an Infection Control and Prevention Nurse on staff, contracted through Correct Health.
If an inmate has symptoms of COVID-19 the Department of Health will be notified.
The sheriff office states it is screening each person arrested and brought to the Chatham County Detention Center.
