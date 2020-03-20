Pastors, Richmond Hill Mayor pray for recovery

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Pastors from different faiths came together Thursday evening to pray for people impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
They gathered outside Richmond Hill City Hall with the Mayor to show unity. The Mayor and a local pastor say coming together is what we all need at this time, even if it is at a distance.
“That message is we’re turning to God to heal not just Richmond Hill but to heal this nation as well and our state. Praying for leadership. Not just that praying for the anxiety of our residents and our citizens that are feeling not only an economic pinch already but fearful for their lives in catching this disease," said Mayor Russ Carpenter.
“Well, what I hope for in Richmond Hill is what happened today, that we continue to pray and come together as a group. What I loved today was that it was all pastors from different church different dominations. It was unity and that is the vision of Richmond Hill, having unity in our community," said Pastor Daniel Boyd Sr. of Emmanuel Christian Church.
There are no cases of COVID 19 confirmed in Bryan County so far.
