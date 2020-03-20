Red Cross in need of blood donations

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The coronavirus has taken a toll on things like the blood supply. Nationally, some frequent donors have canceled to stay at home and away from groups of people.
Despite concerns across the nation about the coronavirus, Red Cross staff say they’re seeing the usual turnout for this blood drive. They’ve got the usual mix of walk up donors and those who scheduled come be here.
Donors showed up at a steady pace for a blood drive scheduled long before COVID-19 made worldwide news and had many people cautious about going out in public.
Jerry McManus said he’s been giving blood for nearly 60 years and said the need outweighs any concerns about being exposed.
“It’s a necessary thing to do. People need blood every day. People need it or they won’t survive. You have to donate and I feel comfortable.”
Staffs were taking precautions, like taking the temperature of everyone coming in, whether they gave blood or not.
