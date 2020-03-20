Rep. Buddy Carter discusses COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC spoke with Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter about the global pandemic.
Some of the topics he talked about was how long congress thinks this could last as well as the importance of taking this seriously.
“It’s all over the board," he said. "Who knows how long it’s going to last. All we know is we’ve got to flatten that curve. We’ve all got to do our part. I’m very disturbed to hear that some of the beaches are full of young people. Folks, we really, this is serious. And as a pharmacist, I can tell you this is really serious, and even for young people it can have life-long effects.”
He says to his knowledge, those organizing county meetings aren’t turning a blind eye to recommendations.
“It’s my understanding that they’ve cut back on those meetings. That they’re only going to have a limited number of people. I trust that they will heed the advice of the experts of the task force that’s been telling us what we should be doing in the way of social distancing and not having more than 10 people at a time.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.