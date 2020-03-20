Savannah Police Department investigating deadly shooting on Hagood Street

Savannah Police Department investigating deadly shooting on Hagood Street
By WTOC Staff | March 20, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 2:11 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Hagood Street on Friday morning.

According to police, 30-year-old Cortez Aiken was shot in the early morning hours. Officers arrived at the scene after 2:15 a.m. and found Aiken with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Aiken was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this homicide. Anyone with information can contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

